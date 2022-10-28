3M Company (MMM) Moves 0.08% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.08% to $122.80. During the day, the stock rose to $124.45 and sunk to $122.0267 before settling in for the price of $122.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MMM posted a 52-week range of $107.07-$186.30.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 3.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $571.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $568.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $67.73 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $119.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.70.

3M Company (MMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. 3M Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.09%, in contrast to 66.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off sold 3,145 shares at the rate of 147.31, making the entire transaction reach 463,294 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,818. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,145 for 150.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 472,764. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,084 in total.

3M Company (MMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.42) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

3M Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.10% and is forecasted to reach 10.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 3M Company (MMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.17, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.76.

In the same vein, MMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 3M Company (MMM)

[3M Company, MMM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.35.