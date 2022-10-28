8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.87% to $3.41. During the day, the stock rose to $3.56 and sunk to $3.37 before settling in for the price of $3.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EGHT posted a 52-week range of $2.87-$23.72.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $407.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.15.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. 8×8 Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 100.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 3,207 shares at the rate of 3.26, making the entire transaction reach 10,441 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 290,818. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 17, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 for 3.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,763. This particular insider is now the holder of 565,634 in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

8×8 Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in the upcoming year.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.63.

In the same vein, EGHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

[8×8 Inc., EGHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.