A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) as it 5-day change was 8.86%

As on October 27, 2022, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) started slowly as it slid -5.91% to $20.39. During the day, the stock rose to $20.95 and sunk to $19.435 before settling in for the price of $21.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEHR posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$27.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 21.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 493.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $504.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.85.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Aehr Test Systems’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 32.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 25, this organization’s Director sold 1,083 shares at the rate of 22.04, making the entire transaction reach 23,874 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,283. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24, Company’s Director sold 5,806 for 22.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 127,732. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,366 in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aehr Test Systems’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 493.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.55, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 107.33.

In the same vein, AEHR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Aehr Test Systems, AEHR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was better the volume of 1.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.68% While, its Average True Range was 1.85.