A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Fanhua Inc. (FANH) as it 5-day change was -0.39%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 1.40% to $5.08. During the day, the stock rose to $5.08 and sunk to $4.95 before settling in for the price of $5.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FANH posted a 52-week range of $4.31-$15.23.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -4.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $276.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5785 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.80, operating margin was +9.23 and Pretax Margin of +11.34.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance Brokers industry. Fanhua Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 20.00% institutional ownership.

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +7.67 while generating a return on equity of 13.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Fanhua Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.40%.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fanhua Inc. (FANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.80, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69.

In the same vein, FANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of Fanhua Inc. (FANH)

[Fanhua Inc., FANH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.