A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with FREYR Battery (FREY) as it 5-day change was 5.56%

As on October 27, 2022, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.53% to $12.92. During the day, the stock rose to $13.15 and sunk to $12.6082 before settling in for the price of $12.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FREY posted a 52-week range of $6.42-$16.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $90.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.19.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. FREYR Battery’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.36%, in contrast to 49.90% institutional ownership.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -33.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in the upcoming year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FREYR Battery (FREY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14.

In the same vein, FREY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [FREYR Battery, FREY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.6 million was lower the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.00.