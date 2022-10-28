A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) as it 5-day change was 7.70%

As on October 27, 2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) started slowly as it slid -0.24% to $33.72. During the day, the stock rose to $34.12 and sunk to $33.47 before settling in for the price of $33.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPM posted a 52-week range of $28.62-$51.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $451.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $449.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 64.10% institutional ownership.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 21.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.78, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.88.

In the same vein, WPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.56 million was lower the volume of 2.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.