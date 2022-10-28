Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) surge 9.64% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) established initial surge of 0.27% at $44.93, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $45.77 and sunk to $44.10 before settling in for the price of $44.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEM posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$67.14.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $455.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $455.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $50.00.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6810 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.60, operating margin was +26.87 and Pretax Margin of +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited industry. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 78.10% institutional ownership.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.31, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 407.83.

In the same vein, AEM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.15 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.