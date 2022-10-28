Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Moves 5.79% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price increase of 5.79% at $41.28. During the day, the stock rose to $42.67 and sunk to $39.53 before settling in for the price of $39.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALSN posted a 52-week range of $32.55-$42.00.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $97.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.18.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 3400 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.75, operating margin was +27.85 and Pretax Margin of +23.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 21, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 69,110 shares at the rate of 40.06, making the entire transaction reach 2,768,256 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,768. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 134,443 for 38.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,240,104. This particular insider is now the holder of 227,878 in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.17) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +18.40 while generating a return on equity of 63.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.94, and its Beta score is 0.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.67.

In the same vein, ALSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.93 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.86 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.62% While, its Average True Range was 1.34.