Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) average volume reaches $555.28K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 5.12% to $292.50. During the day, the stock rose to $298.47 and sunk to $286.655 before settling in for the price of $278.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMP posted a 52-week range of $219.99-$332.37.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 2.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $112.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $271.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $275.87.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.49, operating margin was +26.11 and Pretax Margin of +24.13.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 85.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 277.01, making the entire transaction reach 277,007 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,500. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 28, Company’s EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO sold 8,711 for 312.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,717,958. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,751 in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.56) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +19.88 while generating a return on equity of 47.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.50% and is forecasted to reach 27.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.53, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.63.

In the same vein, AMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 27.78, a figure that is expected to reach 5.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

[Ameriprise Financial Inc., AMP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.75% While, its Average True Range was 11.04.