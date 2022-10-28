Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) EPS is poised to hit -0.18 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) set off with pace as it heaved 1.61% to $0.57. During the day, the stock rose to $0.58 and sunk to $0.54 before settling in for the price of $0.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASTR posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$13.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 89.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $264.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $202.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7213, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4040.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Astra Space Operations Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 46.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 1.25, making the entire transaction reach 124,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 857,082. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16, Company’s former 10% owner sold 1,400,000 for 1.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,946,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 20,888,053 in total.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Operations Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 89.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in the upcoming year.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 22.80.

In the same vein, ASTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Astra Space Operations Inc., ASTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.15 million was inferior to the volume of 5.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.69% While, its Average True Range was 0.0476.