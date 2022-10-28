Bank OZK (OZK) EPS is poised to hit 1.23 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.03% to $41.40. During the day, the stock rose to $42.59 and sunk to $41.28 before settling in for the price of $41.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OZK posted a 52-week range of $34.79-$51.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $120.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.81.

Bank OZK (OZK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Bank OZK’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership.

Bank OZK (OZK) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.10% and is forecasted to reach 4.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bank OZK (OZK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.48, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.66.

In the same vein, OZK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.37, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bank OZK (OZK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bank OZK, OZK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.47 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.80% While, its Average True Range was 1.59.