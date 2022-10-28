BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.5883: Right on the Precipice

As on October 27, 2022, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) started slowly as it slid -4.17% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2642 and sunk to $0.2201 before settling in for the price of $0.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCM posted a 52-week range of $0.21-$8.80.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 202.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -53.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3159, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5883.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 153 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.35, operating margin was -1.81 and Pretax Margin of -4.72.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. BIT Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 15.30% institutional ownership.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2015, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -3.90 while generating a return on equity of -42.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIT Mining Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -53.40%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 29.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.02.

In the same vein, BTCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.95.

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BIT Mining Limited, BTCM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.77 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0253.