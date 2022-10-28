BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $38.05: Right on the Precipice

As on October 27, 2022, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.93% to $36.88. During the day, the stock rose to $37.92 and sunk to $36.01 before settling in for the price of $36.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BWA posted a 52-week range of $31.14-$50.09.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.05.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 49300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.26, operating margin was +9.34 and Pretax Margin of +5.32.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. BorgWarner Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 17,543 shares at the rate of 40.27, making the entire transaction reach 706,474 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,380. Preceding that transaction, on May 17, Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 4,000 for 38.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,016. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,923 in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +3.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 26.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.75, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.36.

In the same vein, BWA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [BorgWarner Inc., BWA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.34 million was better the volume of 2.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.18.