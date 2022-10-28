Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.36

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.20% to $74.60. During the day, the stock rose to $75.28 and sunk to $73.87 before settling in for the price of $74.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BMY posted a 52-week range of $53.22-$80.59.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 178.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.14 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.13 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $70.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.20.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 32200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.69, operating margin was +20.57 and Pretax Margin of +17.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 20, this organization’s Board Chair and CEO sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 69.71, making the entire transaction reach 1,742,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 476,104. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Board Chair and CEO sold 50,000 for 71.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,592,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 501,104 in total.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.79) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +15.08 while generating a return on equity of 18.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 178.00% and is forecasted to reach 7.92 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.79, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.91.

In the same vein, BMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.01, a figure that is expected to reach 1.83 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

[Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BMY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.57.