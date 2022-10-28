Campbell Soup Company (CPB) 14-day ATR is 1.05: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) established initial surge of 0.50% at $51.80, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $52.685 and sunk to $51.66 before settling in for the price of $51.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPB posted a 52-week range of $39.76-$51.97.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Campbell Soup Company industry. Campbell Soup Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 53.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 03, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 3,600 shares at the rate of 47.35, making the entire transaction reach 170,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,445. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 18,321 for 50.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 916,061. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,598 in total.

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.61) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Campbell Soup Company (CPB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.68, and its Beta score is 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.58.

In the same vein, CPB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Campbell Soup Company, CPB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.65% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.