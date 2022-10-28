Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) EPS growth this year is -48.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.43% to $13.79. During the day, the stock rose to $14.465 and sunk to $13.725 before settling in for the price of $14.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPRX posted a 52-week range of $5.24-$17.22.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 29.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -48.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.26.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 76 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.46, operating margin was +37.20 and Pretax Margin of +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 11.90, making the entire transaction reach 713,940 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 207,442. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 16, Company’s VP, Treasurer and CFO sold 90,000 for 13.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,214,640. This particular insider is now the holder of 267,442 in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -48.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.58. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.52, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.92.

In the same vein, CPRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

[Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., CPRX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.63.