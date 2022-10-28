Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is -8.60% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on October 27, 2022, Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) $6.47. During the day, the stock rose to $6.75 and sunk to $6.45 before settling in for the price of $6.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIM posted a 52-week range of $4.91-$16.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 0.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $235.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 38 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.24, operating margin was +130.71 and Pretax Margin of +68.63.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Chimera Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 51.00% institutional ownership.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +68.18 while generating a return on equity of 17.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.20.

In the same vein, CIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.67, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Chimera Investment Corporation, CIM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.83 million was better the volume of 2.45 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.