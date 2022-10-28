Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) last month volatility was 13.29%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.78% to $1.10. During the day, the stock rose to $1.17 and sunk to $1.05 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIFR posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$9.98.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $247.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $300.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4008, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2665.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Cipher Mining Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.43, making the entire transaction reach 35,718 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 270,266.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -27.49.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

In the same vein, CIFR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47.

Technical Analysis of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

[Cipher Mining Inc., CIFR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.1445.