Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) last month volatility was 3.86%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.66% to $65.15. During the day, the stock rose to $67.75 and sunk to $65.10 before settling in for the price of $66.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRUS posted a 52-week range of $61.94-$95.84.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 3.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.99.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1591 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.85, operating margin was +20.56 and Pretax Margin of +20.69.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 91.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 08, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 84.74, making the entire transaction reach 84,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,875. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s VP, MSP sold 1,823 for 88.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,862. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,014 in total.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.4) by $0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +18.32 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.50% and is forecasted to reach 6.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.00, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.27.

In the same vein, CRUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS)

[Cirrus Logic Inc., CRUS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.20% While, its Average True Range was 2.58.