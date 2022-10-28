Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.86 million

As on October 27, 2022, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) started slowly as it slid -4.78% to $6.78. During the day, the stock rose to $7.28 and sunk to $6.75 before settling in for the price of $7.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $4.02-$9.69.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -789.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.23.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 46.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s CEO and President bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 4.09, making the entire transaction reach 102,365 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,551,374.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -789.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.03. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 51.62.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.54 million was lower the volume of 3.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.