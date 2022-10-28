Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) EPS is poised to hit 0.73 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.27% to $73.23. During the day, the stock rose to $74.24 and sunk to $73.06 before settling in for the price of $73.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $67.84-$85.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $836.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $826.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $74.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 656 shares at the rate of 77.58, making the entire transaction reach 50,890 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,913. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 29, Company’s Grp Pres, Growth & Strategy sold 48,778 for 78.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,843,565. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,787 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.74) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.77, and its Beta score is 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 87.39.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.44 million was inferior to the volume of 4.96 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.24% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.