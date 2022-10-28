Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $6.71: Right on the Precipice

As on October 27, 2022, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.35% to $6.78. During the day, the stock rose to $6.89 and sunk to $6.61 before settling in for the price of $6.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$8.15.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $277.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.71.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5950 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.01, operating margin was +15.53 and Pretax Margin of +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $43.18, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.04 million was better the volume of 0.77 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.