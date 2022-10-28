Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) EPS growth this year is -135.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.64% to $9.38. During the day, the stock rose to $9.84 and sunk to $9.285 before settling in for the price of $9.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DO posted a 52-week range of $5.17-$12.04.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -14.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -51.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $917.36 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.64.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1900 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 323,028 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -952,608. The stock had 5.13 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.96, operating margin was -21.40 and Pretax Margin of -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 88.80% institutional ownership.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.06.

In the same vein, DO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

[Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.