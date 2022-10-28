Dow Inc. (DOW) PE Ratio stood at $6.17: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.77% to $47.62. During the day, the stock rose to $48.485 and sunk to $47.47 before settling in for the price of $47.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOW posted a 52-week range of $42.91-$71.86.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 411.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $714.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $711.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.09.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.90, operating margin was +14.35 and Pretax Margin of +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Dow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.13%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 01, this organization’s Director bought 400 shares at the rate of 52.41, making the entire transaction reach 20,962 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,175. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s President and CFO sold 104,101 for 68.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,151,530. This particular insider is now the holder of 114,206 in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.14) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 411.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.17, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.47.

In the same vein, DOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

[Dow Inc., DOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.02% While, its Average True Range was 1.43.