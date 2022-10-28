E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.15 million

As on October 27, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.55% to $5.49. During the day, the stock rose to $5.68 and sunk to $5.42 before settling in for the price of $5.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $4.89-$13.32.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -240.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.72.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 400 shares at the rate of 7.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 190,795. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for 7.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 175,628. This particular insider is now the holder of 91,195 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -240.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.72.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [E2open Parent Holdings Inc., ETWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was better the volume of 2.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.