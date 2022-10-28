Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is predicted to post EPS of 1.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 4.87% to $306.08. During the day, the stock rose to $312.77 and sunk to $292.62 before settling in for the price of $291.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $113.40-$324.84.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $281.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $210.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.12, operating margin was +15.97 and Pretax Margin of +8.75.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Solar industry. Enphase Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 13, this organization’s President & CEO sold 36,083 shares at the rate of 296.52, making the entire transaction reach 10,699,271 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,095,133. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s President & CEO sold 82,835 for 301.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,934,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,131,216 in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.52 while generating a return on equity of 31.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 17.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $215.85, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 86.14.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

[Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25% While, its Average True Range was 17.66.