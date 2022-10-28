FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) last month volatility was 3.23%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) set off with pace as it heaved 8.84% to $94.21. During the day, the stock rose to $96.08 and sunk to $89.31 before settling in for the price of $86.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FCFS posted a 52-week range of $58.30-$97.04.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.24.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +54.28, operating margin was +11.60 and Pretax Margin of +9.80.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. FirstCash Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.60%, in contrast to 83.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 23, this organization’s AFF President bought 11,715 shares at the rate of 75.78, making the entire transaction reach 887,763 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,443. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 22, Company’s AFF President bought 1,472 for 76.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,137. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,728 in total.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.98) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +7.35 while generating a return on equity of 8.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.80% and is forecasted to reach 6.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.92% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FirstCash Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.03, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.68.

In the same vein, FCFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS)

Going through the that latest performance of [FirstCash Holdings Inc, FCFS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.70% While, its Average True Range was 3.31.