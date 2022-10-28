Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Open at price of $5.24: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.97% at $4.94. During the day, the stock rose to $5.24 and sunk to $4.755 before settling in for the price of $5.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YMM posted a 52-week range of $4.12-$17.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -87.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.08 billion, simultaneously with a float of $921.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.36.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 7103 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.46, operating margin was -82.00 and Pretax Margin of -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -87.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in the upcoming year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.76.

In the same vein, YMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.53.