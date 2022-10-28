Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Open at price of $172.50: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on October 27, 2022, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.16% to $174.98. During the day, the stock rose to $175.20 and sunk to $172.50 before settling in for the price of $171.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPC posted a 52-week range of $115.63-$172.86.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 451.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $138.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $157.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $140.05.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. Genuine Parts Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 81.30% institutional ownership.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.03) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 451.00% and is forecasted to reach 8.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genuine Parts Company (GPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.16. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.01, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.78.

In the same vein, GPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.33, a figure that is expected to reach 1.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Genuine Parts Company, GPC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.16 million was better the volume of 0.81 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.20% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.