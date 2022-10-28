Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Moves -3.53% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 27, 2022, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) started slowly as it slid -3.53% to $8.48. During the day, the stock rose to $8.69 and sunk to $8.405 before settling in for the price of $8.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOGL posted a 52-week range of $7.24-$16.46.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 36.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 384.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $122.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 37 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.90, operating margin was +42.39 and Pretax Margin of +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 33.30% institutional ownership.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.96) by $1.29. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 384.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.48, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.19.

In the same vein, GOGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.2 million was lower the volume of 3.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.