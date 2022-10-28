HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Open at price of $218.96: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.13% to $217.77. During the day, the stock rose to $222.48 and sunk to $217.47 before settling in for the price of $217.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HCA posted a 52-week range of $164.47-$279.02.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 93.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $292.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $204.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $218.81.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 204000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.47, operating margin was +16.47 and Pretax Margin of +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 67.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 24, this organization’s SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 203.30, making the entire transaction reach 406,605 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,372. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 325 for 198.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 64,564. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,337 in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 93.70% and is forecasted to reach 18.73 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.47, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.00.

In the same vein, HCA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.80, a figure that is expected to reach 4.88 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 18.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Going through the that latest performance of [HCA Healthcare Inc., HCA]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.99 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.75 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.49% While, its Average True Range was 9.27.