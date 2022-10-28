Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.1 million

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) flaunted slowness of -19.62% at $15.90, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $19.30 and sunk to $15.48 before settling in for the price of $19.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HBNC posted a 52-week range of $16.53-$23.80.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $682.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.01.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Horizon Bancorp Inc. industry. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 02, this organization’s President sold 11,782 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 238,586 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,170. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 14, Company’s President sold 10,000 for 23.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 230,647. This particular insider is now the holder of 149,170 in total.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.52) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.49, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.18.

In the same vein, HBNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Horizon Bancorp Inc., HBNC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.92.