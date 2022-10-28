Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) last month performance of 2.77% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on October 27, 2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.85% to $95.63. During the day, the stock rose to $96.47 and sunk to $93.93 before settling in for the price of $93.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $88.60-$139.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 9.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $558.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $550.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $97.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $109.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 92.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 94.96, making the entire transaction reach 949,552 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,001,705. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 21, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 87,377 for 94.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,296,341. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,255,207 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.42) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.00, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.67.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Intercontinental Exchange Inc., ICE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.16 million was better the volume of 3.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.12% While, its Average True Range was 2.50.