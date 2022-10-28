J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Open at price of $171.01: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.07% to $166.07. During the day, the stock rose to $171.66 and sunk to $165.32 before settling in for the price of $169.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JBHT posted a 52-week range of $153.92-$218.18.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $81.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $170.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $178.75.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 33045 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.98, operating margin was +8.64 and Pretax Margin of +8.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 80.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s EVP Highway Services bought 210 shares at the rate of 167.75, making the entire transaction reach 35,227 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 611. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28, Company’s EVP Intermodal sold 2,200 for 179.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 395,663. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,058 in total.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.35) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +6.25 while generating a return on equity of 26.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.37, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, JBHT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.56, a figure that is expected to reach 2.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

[J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JBHT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.37% While, its Average True Range was 5.78.