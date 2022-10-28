Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.6432: Right on the Precipice

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.46% to $0.99. During the day, the stock rose to $1.32 and sunk to $0.9012 before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KZIA posted a 52-week range of $0.91-$12.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -160.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2752, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.6432.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 12 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -39.19 and Pretax Margin of -58.66.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 2.20% institutional ownership.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -55.47 while generating a return on equity of -32.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -160.00%.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1777.05.

In the same vein, KZIA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17.

Technical Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)

[Kazia Therapeutics Limited, KZIA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.1240.