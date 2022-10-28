KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.11

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 10.88% to $2.14. During the day, the stock rose to $2.20 and sunk to $1.93 before settling in for the price of $1.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KULR posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$3.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 222.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -69.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -328.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $104.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $205.44 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4200, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7500.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 52 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +51.52, operating margin was -477.17 and Pretax Margin of -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electronic Components industry. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.81%, in contrast to 5.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 02, this organization’s Chief Technical Officer sold 18,398 shares at the rate of 1.40, making the entire transaction reach 25,757 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 770,360. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 01, Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for 1.41, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 55,531. This particular insider is now the holder of 788,758 in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -328.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in the upcoming year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 93.38.

In the same vein, KULR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.16, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

[KULR Technology Group Inc., KULR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.2000.