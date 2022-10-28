Livent Corporation (LTHM) is predicted to post EPS of 0.40 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.18% to $30.98. During the day, the stock rose to $32.1325 and sunk to $30.63 before settling in for the price of $31.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTHM posted a 52-week range of $19.35-$36.38.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 102.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $177.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $26.11.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1109 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.52, operating margin was +13.94 and Pretax Margin of +5.69.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Livent Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 91.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19, this organization’s Vice President and CFO sold 3,635 shares at the rate of 32.54, making the entire transaction reach 118,272 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,582. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for 35.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,980,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 299,980 in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +0.14 while generating a return on equity of 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 102.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -60.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Livent Corporation (LTHM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $58.23, and its Beta score is 1.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.74.

In the same vein, LTHM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

[Livent Corporation, LTHM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.73.