New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) EPS is poised to hit 0.32 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 27, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.92% to $8.75. During the day, the stock rose to $8.99 and sunk to $8.715 before settling in for the price of $8.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NYCB posted a 52-week range of $8.17-$13.56.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $458.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.27, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.11.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2815 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +47.59 and Pretax Margin of +46.27.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 64.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 30, this organization’s Director bought 6,000 shares at the rate of 8.63, making the entire transaction reach 51,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s Director bought 35,000 for 13.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 480,162. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,000 in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in the upcoming year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.97, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.29.

In the same vein, NYCB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [New York Community Bancorp Inc., NYCB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.6 million was better the volume of 7.26 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.