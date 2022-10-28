Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) EPS growth this year is 173.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.44% to $15.67. During the day, the stock rose to $16.015 and sunk to $15.635 before settling in for the price of $15.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $13.73-$26.45.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 2.90% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 75.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 173.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $413.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $411.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.33.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 32000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.49, operating margin was +10.10 and Pretax Margin of +6.54.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Newell Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 94.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Director sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 17.10, making the entire transaction reach 171,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 240,000. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director sold 71,304 for 16.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,204,325. This particular insider is now the holder of 953,003 in total.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +5.40 while generating a return on equity of 14.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 173.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 75.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.17, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Newell Brands Inc., NWL]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.51 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.