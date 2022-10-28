No matter how cynical the overall market is Equity Residential (EQR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.15%

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.51% to $62.24. During the day, the stock rose to $64.43 and sunk to $61.925 before settling in for the price of $63.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQR posted a 52-week range of $60.75-$94.32.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $375.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $369.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $69.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.55.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2400 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.53, operating margin was +25.51 and Pretax Margin of +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Equity Residential’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 16, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 1,963 shares at the rate of 80.03, making the entire transaction reach 157,099 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,927. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Executive Vice President & COO sold 10,000 for 80.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 800,470. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,130 in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.29) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity Residential (EQR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.67, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.39.

In the same vein, EQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

[Equity Residential, EQR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.03% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.