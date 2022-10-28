No matter how cynical the overall market is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) performance over the last week is recorded 8.57%

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) open the trading on October 26, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.35% to $42.45. During the day, the stock rose to $43.60 and sunk to $42.3499 before settling in for the price of $42.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $30.54-$54.52.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -7.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $326.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $325.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.89.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 64.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 20, this organization’s EVP & Chief Growth Officer sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 39.54, making the entire transaction reach 1,186,278 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,258. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 26, Company’s Director bought 25,000 for 35.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 890,940. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.95) by -$0.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.35.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 1.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

[United Airlines Holdings Inc., UAL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.72.