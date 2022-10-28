NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) open the trading on October 27, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.26% to $0.10. During the day, the stock rose to $0.11 and sunk to $0.10 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NBY posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$0.63.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1522, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2372.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 29 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.03, operating margin was -105.24 and Pretax Margin of -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 2.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s CEO, GC and Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 0.15, making the entire transaction reach 1,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,172. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for 0.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,094. This particular insider is now the holder of 208,632 in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in the upcoming year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.66.

In the same vein, NBY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

[NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., NBY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0134.