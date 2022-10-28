OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) EPS is poised to hit -0.59 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) started the day on October 27, 2022, with a price decrease of -13.69% at $0.78. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9234 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OCFT posted a 52-week range of $0.47-$3.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $389.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $329.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8842, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3886.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3842 employees. It has generated 1,296,294 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -402,061. The stock had 3.70 Receivables turnover and 0.41 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.48, operating margin was -33.66 and Pretax Margin of -35.15.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.47%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -31.02 while generating a return on equity of -28.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 71.44.

In the same vein, OCFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.1148.