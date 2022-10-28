Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) last week performance was -1.40%

As on October 27, 2022, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) started slowly as it slid -0.34% to $20.36. During the day, the stock rose to $20.55 and sunk to $20.16 before settling in for the price of $20.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $18.28-$28.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 3.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $531.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $312.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.15.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 66.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s sold 11,500,000 shares at the rate of 26.18, making the entire transaction reach 301,070,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,338,105. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 10, Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,002 for 28.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,272,778. This particular insider is now the holder of 386,926 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.09.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.83, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 7.85 million was better the volume of 3.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.