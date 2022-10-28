Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) last week performance was 1.09%

As on October 27, 2022, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) started slowly as it slid -1.15% to $34.46. During the day, the stock rose to $35.17 and sunk to $33.10 before settling in for the price of $34.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUTU posted a 52-week range of $21.23-$69.03.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 141.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 80.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.05.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Futu Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.15%, in contrast to 37.10% institutional ownership.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.50% and is forecasted to reach 23.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 80.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.48, and its Beta score is 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.77.

In the same vein, FUTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 5.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 23.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Futu Holdings Limited, FUTU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.68 million was lower the volume of 4.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.17% While, its Average True Range was 2.41.