Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as IronNet Inc. (IRNT) last week performance was -3.86%

As on October 27, 2022, IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) started slowly as it slid -6.54% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.69 and sunk to $0.6305 before settling in for the price of $0.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRNT posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$17.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -362.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2568, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.6657.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. IronNet Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.60%, in contrast to 29.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 06, this organization’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,220 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 5,716 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 930,172. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 9,289 for 1.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 939,392 in total.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

IronNet Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -362.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.28.

In the same vein, IRNT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IronNet Inc. (IRNT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IronNet Inc., IRNT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.69 million was lower the volume of 2.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.0838.