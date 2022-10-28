Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) last week performance was 12.72%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2022, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.67% to $36.24. During the day, the stock rose to $36.69 and sunk to $35.98 before settling in for the price of $36.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JXN posted a 52-week range of $23.56-$47.76.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 294.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.92 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.22.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +46.16 and Pretax Margin of +45.74.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Jackson Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.50%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Director bought 150 shares at the rate of 33.43, making the entire transaction reach 5,014 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,608. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,500,000 for 27.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 121,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,635,443 in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $4.6) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 294.90% and is forecasted to reach 16.39 in the upcoming year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.52.

In the same vein, JXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 63.45, a figure that is expected to reach 2.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.76 million was inferior to the volume of 1.13 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.34% While, its Average True Range was 1.40.