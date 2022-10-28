Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) last week performance was 16.21%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2022, Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) set off with pace as it heaved 6.58% to $113.96. During the day, the stock rose to $115.04 and sunk to $106.33 before settling in for the price of $106.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $84.86-$117.37.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $210.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $194.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.88 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $105.16, while the 200-day Moving Average is $101.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +95.84, operating margin was +20.29 and Pretax Margin of +18.13.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 77.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 08, this organization’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 106.75, making the entire transaction reach 427,004 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,096. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 6,000 for 100.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 601,287. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,096 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.66) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 9.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.22, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.16. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.72.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.03, a figure that is expected to reach 2.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Going through the that latest performance of [Raymond James Financial Inc., RJF]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.34 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.65% While, its Average True Range was 4.01.