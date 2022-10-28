Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) last week performance was -34.55%

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) flaunted slowness of -37.39% at $0.72, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.01 and sunk to $0.65 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNAZ posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$3.46.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -194.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1329, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8244.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock industry. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.00%, in contrast to 16.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 23,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 893,114. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for 1.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 139,377 in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -194.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, RNAZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock, RNAZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.1674.