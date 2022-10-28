PPL Corporation (PPL) recent quarterly performance of -10.90% is not showing the real picture

As on October 27, 2022, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.82% to $25.91. During the day, the stock rose to $26.255 and sunk to $25.835 before settling in for the price of $25.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PPL posted a 52-week range of $23.47-$30.99.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -61.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -97.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $735.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $735.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.16.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5607 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.20, operating margin was +24.62 and Pretax Margin of +9.01.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. PPL Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 71.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s EVP and CFO sold 20,645 shares at the rate of 30.41, making the entire transaction reach 627,814 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,469. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 12, Company’s President and CEO sold 27,600 for 30.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 828,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 111,462 in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.31 while generating a return on equity of 0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -97.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.47% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -61.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PPL Corporation (PPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.07, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.87.

In the same vein, PPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PPL Corporation, PPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.78 million was lower the volume of 5.75 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.